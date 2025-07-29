Foreign brand entries into Russia down 46% in H1 2025

MOSCOW, July 29. /TASS/. Seven international brands entered the Russian retail market in the first half of 2025, marking a 46% decline compared to the same period last year, according to a study conducted by consulting firm IBC Real Estate.

"Foreign brands are slowing their expansion. In the first half of 2025, seven international brands entered the Russian market, which is 46% lower than the figure for the same period in 2024 and 59% lower than in 2023," the report said.

The study noted that against the backdrop of shifting consumer behavior and intense competition, including from domestic players, foreign expansion in Russia continues, albeit at a more moderate pace. Additionally, analysts reported that several international retailers who entered the market in 2023 have begun to scale back their presence. In the first half of 2025, they vacated a total of 6,200 square meters of retail space in Moscow and St. Petersburg.

Based on current trends, the company forecasts that the number of new international brand entries into the Russian market will decline by 35% year-on-year by the end of 2025.