Far East salmon catch above 125,000 tons in Russia YTD

MOSCOW, July 22. /TASS/. The salmon catch in the Far East of Russia surged above 125,000 metric tons from the start of the salmon fishing season in 2025, the Federal Agency for Fisheries said.

"The catch gains momentum in all Far Eastern regions. Weekly dynamics of the catch is above 73,000 metric tons. Fishermen of Kamchatka, Khabarovsk and Primorsky Region are the leaders. In total, 125,800 metric tons were reeled in," the agency said.

Production totaled 94,200 metric tons in the Kamchatka Region, 11,700 metric tons in the Khabarovsk Region, 8,700 metric tons in the Primorsky Region, 8,600 metric tons in the Magadan Region, 2,300 metric tons in the Sakhalin Region, and 254.5 metric tons in the Chukotka Autonomous District.

The Russian Fisheries and Oceanography Institute earlier posted the forecast, according to which the Pacific salmon catch is expected at the level of 312,000 metric tons.