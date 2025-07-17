Russian government to allocate $9.4 mln to build LNG compressor plant — PM

MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. About 730 mln rubles ($9.4 mln) will be allocated for the construction of a plant producing compressor units for liquefied natural gas, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said at a Cabinet meeting.

"We will allocate about 730 mln rubles to support construction of a plant producing high-capacity compressor units for liquefied natural gas inside Russia," Mishustin said.

"The funds will be used to build the required utilities infrastructure, power lines and the main substation," the prime minister noted.

The initiative is meant to support the national fuel and energy sector. "It is adapting now to external conditions, to challenges, looks for new vendors and buyers," the prime minister said. The plant will help Russian gas supplies flow to international markets.