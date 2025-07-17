Europe’s rejection of Russian fertilizers leads to price hike

MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. The complete rejection of Russian fertilizers by Europe will result in harvest drop in the region and the rise in prices during three years, head of the Russian Association of Fertilizer Producers Andrey Guryev said at the meeting with President Vladimir Putin.

"The flywheel has already been ramped up, we already see it. The example of the US and tariffs showed that mineral fertilizer prices may grow by $100, by $150 or, let’s say, by 20%, by 30%. Accordingly, sustainable European farmers will have to either reduce sowing or request subsidies," Guryev said.

Europe is currently importing 17 mln metric tons of fertilizers, of which 5.5 mln metric tons are Russian ones. Mineral fertilizer prices are already the highest globally in Europe at present and the rise in prices after halted imports from Russia will eventually lead to the harvest dip, he noted.

"Brussels is currently discussing the complete actual ban on supplies of Russian mineral fertilizers, the most eco-friendly mineral fertilizers, by the way, to the European market. As we understand, the political decision has already been made and Europe will completely reject our fertilizers during three years," the head of the association said.

The need for replacement of such a huge volume of fertilizers will also prompt the rise in logistical prices and require restructuring of the supply chain, which will eventually reach European farmers, Guryev noted. "Europeans already have the highest production cost of mineral fertilizers," he added.