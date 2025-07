MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. Inflation expectations of Russian stayed flat month-on-month in July 2025 and totaled 13%, according to the inFOM poll performed by order of the Bank of Russia.

Inflation dropped in June 2025 to 13% from 13.4% in May.

Observed inflation dropped from 15.7% in June to 15% in July. This indicator edged down from 13.9% to 14% among those having savings and from 17% in June to 16% in July among the individuals not having savings.