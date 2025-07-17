Bank of Russia sells $123.7 mln worth of yuan with July 16 settlement

MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia sold yuan on the domestic market for a total of 9.7 bln rubles ($123.7 mln) with settlement on July 16, 2025, according to data published on the regulator’s official website.

The previous day’s foreign exchange sale, with settlement on July 15, 2025, amounted to 9.8 bln rubles ($124.9 mln).

The Bank of Russia conducts its foreign exchange purchase and sale operations on the domestic market in the currency section of the Moscow Exchange, using the "yuan-ruble" instrument.