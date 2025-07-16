Bank of Russia to keep desired toughness of monetary policy

MOSCOW, July 16. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia will keep such toughness of the monetary policy that is required to bring inflation back to the target in 2026, the regulator said.

"The Bank of Russia will maintain such toughness of monetary conditions that are required for the return of inflation to the target in 2026. This means a lengthy period of the tough monetary policy. Further decisions on the key rate will be made depending on the pace and stability of inflation and inflation expectations decline," the Central Bank noted.

According to the forecast of the Bank of Russia, annual inflation will return to 4% in 2026, considering the monetary policy pursued, and will remain at the target level further on.