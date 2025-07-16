France insists on tough response to US tariffs against EU — news agency

NEW YORK, July 16. /TASS/. France suggests using the Anti-Coercion Instrument (ACI) of the EU for the first time in response to US tariffs, Bloomberg reports, citing sources.

The proposal tabled by France has already been backed by several EU member-nations but the others are against it and some more did not make any statements on the topic yet, the news agency said. The measure was discussed at the meeting of EU trade ministers on July 15.

The ACI tool is designed to protect the EU and its member states from economic coercion by third countries, according to the regulation. ACI also enables the EU to block direct foreign investments or restrict access to the market of banking, insurance and other financial services.