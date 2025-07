MOSCOW, July 16. /TASS/. Russia’s oil production declined by 3.5% to 211 mln tonnes in the January-May 2025 period, according to a presentation by Energy Minister Sergey Tsivilev prepared for his address to the Federation Council.

Coal production over the same period rose by 0.1% to 187 mln tonnes. Gas output dropped by 3% to 290 bln cubic meters.

Electricity generation in the first five months of 2025 decreased by 1.7% to 510 bln kWh.