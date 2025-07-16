Bank of Russia sells $125.6 mln worth of yuan with July 15 settlement

MOSCOW, July 16. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia sold yuan on the domestic market with settlement for July 15, 2025, in the amount of 9.8 bln rubles ($125.6 mln), according to data published on the regulator’s website.

The volume of currency sold on the domestic market for July 14, 2025, settlement also amounted to 9.8 bln rubles.

The Bank of Russia conducts foreign currency purchase and sale operations on the domestic market in the currency section of the Moscow Exchange, using the "yuan-ruble" instrument.