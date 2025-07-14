Arctic Floating University studies expedition participants' adaptation to Arctic

ARKHANGELSK, July 14. /TASS/. Scientists during the Arctic Floating University expedition on the Professor Molchanov research vessel began studying the participants' adaptation to the Arctic conditions. According to Alexandra Elfimova, a senior researcher at the Professor Tkachev Laboratory of Endocrinology at the Federal Research Center for Integrated Arctic Studies, the Urals Branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences (Arkhangelsk), during the comprehensive study the participants are tested for biological fluids, heart rate variability and psycho-emotional conditions.

"Today is the first day of the study, and all 17 people are actively involved. We collect blood, saliva and urine samples, and measure heart rate variability," the scientist told TASS. "We've feared pitching, that the microscope wouldn't focus well, but everything is fine."

The Professor Molchanov has left the White Sea sailing into the Barents Sea, heading for Novaya Zemlya's north.

The researchers want to identify individual hormonal and immune changes, as well as changes in the autonomic regulation of heart rates during the voyage to identify main typological adaptation reactions depending on initial condition of the tested, to assess possible risks of adaptation failure and to determine preventive measures to increase adaptive reserve during Arctic marine expeditions.

Obtained results may be used to develop additional criteria for professional selection in the Arctic, as well as for preventive healthcare measures for people living in the Arctic.

The Professor Molchanov departed from Arkhangelsk on July 9, and the expedition will continue to August 1. The project's sponsors and partners are Russia's Ministry of Science and Higher Education, VTB Bank (the general sponsor), the Russian Geographical Society, the Norilsk Nickel Company, and the Floating University Coordination Center based at MIPT.