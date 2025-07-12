Saudi Arabia ready to cooperate with Russia In rare earth metals — Minister

MOSCOW, July 12. /TASS/. Saudi Arabia is interested in cooperation with Russia in the area of rare earth metals, Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources of Saudi Arabia Bandar al-Khorayef told TASS in an interview.

"Absolutely," he replied, when asked if prospects for cooperation with Russia in this area were being considered.

"Last year, we announced that our reserves had increased from $1.3 trillion to $1.5 trillion, some of which were rare earths. We believe that we have a good percentage. We are now at a stage of greater understanding, so we need cooperation, an attempt to get more data on our reserves of rare earth metals and the type of metals," al-Khorayef said.

"Working on technologies - how to separate these elements and how to process them so that they are ready for industrial use is also interesting and important.".