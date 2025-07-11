Annual inflation in Russia reach 9.4% in June

MOSCOW, July 11. /TASS/. Annual inflation in Russia geared down from 9.88% in May 2025 to 9.4% in this June, the Russian Federal Statistical Service, Rosstat, reported.

Consumer prices ticked up by 0.2% month on month, according to statistics.

Food prices gained 0.11% monthly and 11.91% annually in June. Nonfoods had the price drop by 0.03% monthly and an upsurge by 4.47% year on year. The cost of services gained 0.59% against this May and 12.02% in annual terms.

In the food sector, prices fell by 17.2% for white cabbage, 11.4% for tomatoes, 9.5% for bell pepper, 6.7% for onions, 5.1% for bananas, 4% for potatoes, and 3.8% for garlic. Prices gained 15.4% for carrots, 7.9% for beet, 6.9% for apples, and 2.3% for oranges.

In the nonfood segment, prices edged up by 1.1% for oil-based paints and enamels, 0.8% for packed cement, 0.6% for chipboards and oriented stranded boards. Motor gasoline prices and diesel fuel prices hiked by 0.7% and 0.2% respectively.