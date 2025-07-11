Russia ready to expand mutual cooperation with Moldova in agriculture

MOSCOW, July 11. /TASS/. Russia is prepared to expand mutual cooperation with Moldova in the areas of trade in agricultural products and the supply of mineral fertilizers, the office of Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Patrushev told reporters.

"Dmitry Patrushev emphasized that Russia is ready to develop mutual cooperation, including in the areas of trade in agricultural products and the supply of mineral fertilizers," the statement said.

It was noted that in 2024, mutual trade in the agro-industrial sector, which has traditionally been one of the key areas of cooperation between the two countries, declined by 20%. "In particular, supplies to Russia dropped by almost one-third," the deputy prime minister’s office highlighted.

"Russia and Moldova are bound by centuries-old ties that have endured through various historical eras. Our bilateral relations have been strengthened by shared cultural heritage, common moral and ethical values, and being part of the Orthodox Christian world. Today, our countries are going through a difficult period in their relations. Nevertheless, we are managing to build direct channels of interaction. Russia is committed to maintaining and developing dialogue with all constructive forces in Moldova that advocate for strengthening Moldovan statehood, the country’s sovereignty, and the preservation of its neutral status. Russia is open to dialogue, including the resumption of work through the Intergovernmental Commission," Patrushev stated, as quoted in the release.