Russia's oil exports in June falls by 100,000 bpd, revenues rise by $800 mln — IEA

MOSCOW, July 11. /TASS/. Russia's oil and oil product exports fell by 100,000 bpd in June, to 7.23 million bpd, but revenues from supplies rose by $800 million due to higher global oil prices, to $13.6 billion, according to the July report by the International Energy Agency (IEA).

The IEA also noted that revenues from Russian oil exports in June increased by $730 million, to $8.6 billion, due to higher prices and stable flows, and from oil product supplies increased slightly to $5 billion, while the rise in prices offset the fall in volumes.

According to the IEA, oil production in Russia in June remained generally at the same level – 9.2 million bpd. At the same time, Russia produced above the OPEC+ plan, taking into account voluntary reductions and compensations, by 140,000 bpd, the agency's experts believe.