Single regime of business preference to be in Far East, Arctic — minister

MOSCOW, July 11. /TASS/. A single preferential regime for the business will be created in the Far East and the Arctic region, Russian Minister of Far East Development Alexey Chekunkov said.

"The need has become evident to date to make the next step in increasing attractiveness in the Far East and the Arctic region for new investments. Exactly the new investments create the jobs, replenish budgets and create the better quality of life. We see as such step and has already started working on <…> creation of the single preferential regime for the Far East and the Arctic region," he said at the meeting of the presidium of the Russian Council of Legislators in the State Duma, the lower house of the Russian parliament.

"According to results of considering a new single super-advanced development territory, we plan to present its model at the 10th Eastern Economic Forum that will be held in September and then present the relevant bill [to the State Duma] for the purpose of its approval in 2025-2026," he said.