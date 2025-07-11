Russian government may completely ban gasoline exports — Novak

ALMETYEVSK, July 11. /TASS/. The Russian government will introduce a complete ban of gasoline exports if the need arises, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told reporters at the oil summit in Tatarstan.

"We will look at the situation evolving on the exchange during coming days," Novak said.

"We introduced the ban during the high season not only for non-producers but for producers also. Therefore, if we consider it expedient and if the situation so requires, we will introduce the export ban also," he added.