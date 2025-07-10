Russian stock indices up as main trading session on Moscow Exchange opens

MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. The Russian stock indices grew at the beginning of the main trading session on the Moscow Exchange. The yuan exchange rate began to decline after growing at the beginning of trading.

As of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX index was growing by 1%, to 2,723.32 points, the RTS index was also up by 1% and stood at 1,097.45 points.

The yuan to ruble exchange rate grew by 1.2 kopecks compared to the closing level of the previous trades and amounted to 10.849 rubles.

By 10:20 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX index accelerated its growth and was at 2,724.27 (+1.03%), the RTS index stood at 1,097.83 points (+1.03%). Meanwhile, the yuan exchange rate began to decline and was at 10.817 rubles (-2 kopecks).

The Moscow Exchange index with an additional code (IMOEX2) at the opening of the morning trading session grew by 0.73% and was at 2,716.16 points, according to trading platform data at 07:00 a.m. Moscow time.

The Moscow Exchange has suspended trading in dollars and euros since June 13, 2024, due to US sanctions imposed against it and the National Clearing Center. To determine the dollar and euro to ruble exchange rates, the Bank of Russia uses bank reports and information from over-the-counter trading.