Bitcoin price hits fresh all-time high as it reaches $112,000 — Binance platform data

MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. The price of Bitcoin has hit a fresh all-time high as it rose to $112,000, according to Binance platform data.

As of 10:55 p.m. Moscow time (7:56 p.m. GMT) the Bitcoin price was up by 3.03% at $111,999. By 07:55 a.m. Moscow time (4:13 a.m. GMT) the price of the cryptocurrency rose by 2.37% and traded at $111,115.

The last time the price of Bitcoin reached $111.98 was on May 22, 2025.

