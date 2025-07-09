Russian stock market closes with benchmark indices decline

MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. At the close of regular trading on Wednesday, the MOEX Russia Index fell by 2.15%, settling at 2,696.45 points, while the dollar-denominated RTS Index also declined by 2.15%, to 1,086.62 points. The yuan exchange rate slipped by 1 kopeck to 10.83 rubles.

"The MOEX Index suffered significant losses on Wednesday, slipping below the 2,700-point mark. Geopolitical tensions have worsened as US lawmakers resumed work on harsh anti-Russian restrictions, with further sanctions brewing in the EU. Meanwhile, there is still no clarity regarding the future of peace talks with Ukraine," Alexander Shepelev, an equity market expert at BCS World of Investments, said.

"VK’s shares were the top gainers on the stock market, rising 3.2%, possibly in response to the announcement of plans to create a national digital messenger service," lead analyst at Freedom Finance Global Natalia Milchakova said.

On the downside, shares of FESCO Transportation Group showed the largest decline by the end of the session, falling 3.6%, likely in anticipation of the anticipated new US sanctions, according to the expert.

BCS World of Investments forecasts that on Thursday, the dollar will trade within 78-79 ruble, the yuan will fluctuate between 10.75-10.95 rubles, and the MOEX Russia Index is expected to range from 2,655 to 2,775 points.

Freedom Finance Global expects the MOEX Russia Index to fluctuate between 2,650 and 2,750 points tomorrow. Their forecast for the dollar, euro, and yuan exchange rates against the ruble on July 10 stands at 77-79, 90-92, and 10.7-11.3 rubles, respectively.