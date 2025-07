MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. Inflation in Russia geared up from 0.07% a week earlier to 0.79% from July 1 to 7, 2025, the Russian federal statistical service (Rosstat) said.

Since the beginning of July, consumer prices in Russia have grown by 0.79%, since the beginning of the year they increased by 4.58%.

Inflation stood at 10.002% in annual terms as of July 7, 2025 (according to calculations using average daily data for the current and last year on similar dates).