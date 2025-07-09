Aeroflot launches ticket sales for flights between Moscow and Gelendzhik

MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. Russian carrier Aeroflot has opened ticket sales for flights between Moscow and Gelendzhik, a TASS correspondent confirmed.

The first flight to Gelendzhik is scheduled for July 18. The flight duration will be four hours. The flights will be operated using narrow-body Airbus A320 aircraft configured in two classes: economy and business.

Starting July 25, Aeroflot will operate daily flights to Gelendzhik. A second flight will be added on August 6, which from August 8 until mid-September will also be operated daily.

Earlier today, the Russian Transport Ministry announced that Gelendzhik Airport, which had been closed since February 2022, may soon resume handling domestic flights. Later, the Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsia) clarified that the airport is ready to handle civil aircraft from July 10. Regular flights may operate between 8:30 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. Moscow time.

Following the start of the special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022, flights to 12 Russian airports were suspended. Stavropol Airport resumed normal operations on February 25, 2022, and Elista Airport followed in May 2024. However, flight restrictions remain in place at the airports of Anapa, Belgorod, Bryansk, Voronezh, Krasnodar, Kursk, Lipetsk, Rostov-on-Don, Simferopol.