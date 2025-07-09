Republic of the Congo to launch new Marine VI gas project with Lukoil

VIENNA, July 9. /TASS/. The Republic of the Congo plans to launch the Marine VI gas project with the participation of Russia’s Lukoil, Congolese Minister of Hydrocarbons Bruno Jean-Richard Itoua told reporters.

According to him, the second phase of the Marine XII LNG project is now underway, and by the end of the year, a second major floating LNG facility will be commissioned.

"After that, we will work on Marine VI, another major gas project in which Lukoil is also involved," the minister said on the sidelines of the OPEC seminar.

Itoua also noted that talks with Zarubezhneft on cooperation in the oil and gas sector are ongoing.

Earlier, the Republic of the Congo exported its first-ever batch of liquefied natural gas (LNG), produced at the Marine XII project operated by Italy’s Eni and Lukoil.

In 2019, Lukoil acquired a 25% stake in the Marine XII oil and gas project from the UK-based New Age M12 Holdings Limited. Other participants in the project include Italy’s Eni (the project operator, 65%) and the Republic of the Congo’s state oil company (10%).