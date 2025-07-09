Gelendzhik Airport ready to arrivals, departures from July 10 — air regulator

MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. The Gelendzhik Airport is ready to resumed arrivals and departures of civilian airplanes from July 10, the press service of the Russian Federal Air Transport Agency, Rosaviatsiya, said on its Telegram channel.

"According to the issued notice (NOTAM), the air harbor is ready to arrivals and departures of civilian aircraft since July 10. Chartered flights can be made from 08:30 a.m. to 08:00 p.m. Moscow time [05:30 a.m. - 05.00 p.m. GMT]," the regulator informed.

The airport was closed in February 2022.