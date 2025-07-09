Scientific expedition vessel to become museum after operation completes

ARKHANGELSK, July 9. /TASS/. The Mikhail Somov scientific expedition vessel will become a museum after its operation is over, leader of the Russian Hydrometeorological Service Igor Shumakov told TASS.

July 8 marked the 50th anniversary of flowing national ensign on the Mikhail Somov.

"It will continue working for now," he said. "And then, yes, the legendary steamer, a lot is connected with it, a lot of legendary people have been here, so, yes, it probably will be a museum after all."

The Mikhail Somov was built at the Kherson Shipyard. The maiden voyage started on September 2, 1975. The vessel has participated in 21 Soviet and Russian Antarctic expeditions. On March 15, 1985, while delivering supplies to the Russkaya station in the Antarctica, the Mikhail Somov was trapped in heavy ice and was forced to drift into the Ross Sea. In extreme conditions, the crew of 150 people was drifting for 133 days.

Since 2000, the Mikhail Somov has been serving Sevhydromet to supply polar stations and other facilities along the Northern Sea Route.