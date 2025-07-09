Pakistan plans to launch direct rail service with Russia — prime minister's aide

MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. Pakistan intends to implement a project to launch direct rail service with Russia, as well as with Belarus and Kazakhstan, Special Assistant to the Pakistani Prime Minister on industry Haroon Akhtar Khan told TASS.

"There are two projects. For one we have signed an agreement between Uzbekistan, Afghanistan and Pakistan to prepare a feasibility study. So that railway link is going to become a reality and that it will be linked with Kazakhstan, Belarus and Russia and to give impetus to all this on a pilot project basis," he said responding to the corresponding question.

According to the politician, Pakistan plans to "run the first freight train to Russia."

"I mean this connectivity is going to open the doors for future trade and future industrial cooperation with Russia and the Central Asian Republic so we have made product progress and we are very interested in this," Haroon Akhtar Khan said.