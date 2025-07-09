Pakistan set to build a steel mill in Karachi in cooperation with Russia

MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. Pakistan would like to build a steel mill in Karachi jointly with Russia, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister of Pakistan on industry Haroon Akhtar Khan told TASS.

"We haven't signed anything yet but it is about a steel mill, a one million tons production unit, which was set up by the Russians in Pakistan in the early 1980s. That plant stopped working and we would like to develop or start cooperation on it in the industrial bilateral terms with Russia to rehabilitate that steel mill or to build a new one," he said.

The Prime Minister's Special Assistant stressed that the parties have a preliminary feasibility study.

"I am here [in Russia] to talk about finalizing an agreement on a technical and a commercial feasibility leading to the contract. We've been dealing with a Russian company for the last three months. We have good progress," he said.