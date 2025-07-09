Pakistan wants to 'open doors' for Russian e-cars — special assistant to Prime Minister

MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. Pakistan is interested in "opening doors" for electric vehicles from Russia, especially buses, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister of Pakistan on industry Haroon Akhtar Khan told TASS.

"We'd like to open the doors for Russian electric vehicles, especially buses, because we have come up with a new policy," he noted.

The Special Assistant stressed that Pakistan is on the final stage of formulating a new industrial policy that actively encourages foreign investment.

"We are developing safety mechanisms for foreign investors to protect their money, to protect their investment. And we would like to make Pakistan an investment haven where people are safe and secure about their investment," he added.

"Pakistan wants to build up on the bilateral relations and the economic relations with Russia. There are a number of delegations that have been exchanged on a number of sectors. We are talking about the agriculture, products, we are talking on the chemical products, we are talking on medicinal products, we are talking about insulin, we are very interested on the cyber security, we are very interested in the potential of Russia in IT and artificial information," he said.