Russia’s meat exports up by 1.3 times in January-June, pork exports up by 1.6 times

MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. Exports of meat and meat products from Russia in January-June of 2025 increased by 1.3 times compared to the same period last year, in particular pork exports increased by 1.6 times, the Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance reported.

"Meat and meat products still account for a significant volume of shipments - 440,400 tons. Compared to the same period in 2024, the figure increased by 1.3 times from 351,500 tons. <…> 137,800 tons of Russian pork were exported abroad, which is 1.6 times more compared to the same period last year, when 87,400 tons were delivered," the report says.

The regulator noted that in January-June 35,400 tons of pork products were exported to China, which is 2.9 times higher than last year's volume for the same period, when 12,300 tons were delivered.

That means that China increased its purchase of pork by 2.2 times - up to 19,300 tons and pork by-products by 4.4 times - up to 16,000 tons," the regulator reported.

In the reporting period, the export of poultry meat and edible by-products from Russia increased by 1.1 times, up to 187,600 tons, beef - by 5%, up to 18,800 tons. Dairy product deliveries for this period remained at the level of last year and amounted to 90,300 tons.

Export of plant and fruit and vegetable products

According to the results of the first half of the year, the export of vegetables, root crops and tuber crops amounted to 95,300 tons.

"Root crops (carrots, turnips, beets, celery, radishes) account for impressive volumes of deliveries. Compared to the same period last year, this year their export increased by 2.1 times from 14,600 tons and reached 30,300 tons," the regulator reported.

Onion and garlic exports for this period amounted to 18,700 tons, potatoes - 15,100 tons, cucumbers - 11,600 tons. Cabbage shipments increased by 1.2 times from 6,400 tons to 7,900 tons.

Also, over 4,500 tons of fruits and nuts were exported in the first half of 2025. During this period, there was an increase in the volume of nut deliveries by 1.6 times, to 1,900 tons.