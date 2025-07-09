Sollers forecasts Russian car market to plunge by 30% in 2025

YEKATERINBURG, July 9. /TASS/. Sollers forecasts that the Russian car market will fell by 30% in 2025 to 1.1 mln units, Deputy CEO of the Russian automaker Zoya Kaika told TASS on the sidelines of the Innoprom exhibition.

"We forecast that the market will total 1.1 mln cars as a maximum in the worst-case scenario. In case the phased lowering of the key rate starts from the middle of this year, I am afraid the market will be able to return to positive dynamics in the fourth quarter of this year only" the senior executive said.

The current situation in the market is extremely challenging, she stressed. "Actually, lack of affordable financial instruments for acquisition of vehicles - loans and affordable easing accordingly, is rather painful for all the clients. Regrettably, June results are a very disappointing signal for us that the market continues the dip," Kaika added.

