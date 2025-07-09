Sollers reports 22.8% drop in car sales in H1 2025

YEKATERINBURG, July 9. /TASS/. The Sollers group of companies sold 17,600 cars in Russia as of the end of the first half of 2025, which is 22.8% less than in the like period of the last year, Deputy CEO Zoya Kaika told TASS on the sidelines of the Innoprom exhibition.

"We have the dynamics falling approximately in line with general market dynamics. Accordingly, contraction in sales for the Sollers brand and the UAZ brand will total 22.8%," she said.

UAZ sales lost 22% to 13,300 in January - June 2025, Kaika said. The decline for the Sollers brand totaled 23% (4,300) in annual terms.

The company believes it would be reasonable to implement targeted fleet renovation programs in the car segment and among light commercial vehicles, the senior executive added.

