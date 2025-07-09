H&N plans to export up to 150 tons of products to China this year

MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. Health & Nutrition (H&N) plans to export up to 150 metric tons of products to China, Board Chairman of the Russian dairy company Ruslan Alisultanov told TASS.

"The company plans shipments at the level up to 150 tons as early as this year with the destination in China," he said. Main export markets for the company are Belarus, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan and other Central Asian and Transcaucasian countries, where the audience has long been accustomed to Russian brands, Alisultanov noted.

The Chinese market is playing a continuously more important role in the global dairy balance, he said.

"Despite relatively small consumption volumes per capita at present, these figures are growing dramatically. The Chinese middle class in cities is consuming more and more dairy products from year to year. This is not merely an opportunity but also a strategic challenge for the Russian business. We have a high quality product, a process base and territorial proximity, making it possible to delivery dairy products to China quicker and cheaper than competitors from other regions do," the Board Chairman said.

Health & Nutrition is among the top processors of raw milk in Russia.