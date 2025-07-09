German business remains highly interested in Russia — expert

YEKATERINBURG, July 9. /TASS/. The interest of representatives of the German business in operations in Russia remains high, the trade representative of Russia in India, who earlier served at a similar position in Germany in 2018 - 2025, told TASS on the sidelines of the Innoprom exhibition.

"The German business has the great interest in our country. It is restrained by incredible sanctions imposed on our country or, more likely, on the German business in terms of restrictions and the trade turnover and commercial operations with our country, but you can see the German business continues working here proactively, above all, small and medium businessmen are proactively present there, Andrey Sobolev said.

Companies interested in cooperating with Russia will always find such opportunity, he stressed.

The Innoprom 2025 exhibition is being held in Yekaterinburg from July 7 to 10. Saudi Arabia is the partner country of the exhibition. TASS is the general information partner of the event.