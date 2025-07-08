Russian stock market closed mixed on Tuesday — market data

MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. The Russian stock market ended the trading session on Tuesday with mixed indices, according to Moscow Exchange data.

The MOEX Russia Index lost 0.02% to 2,755.58 points. The RTS Index edged up by 0.68% to 1,110.51 points. The yuan dropped by a kopecks to 10.85 rubles.

"The MOEX Russia Index was traded mixed today, with sales prevailing. The benchmark was mainly moving around 2,750 points. The external background worsened. The Foreign Ministry of France said the EU is preparing to approve tough anti-Russian sanctions and the US restored weapons supplies to Ukraine. Oil prices growth to almost $70 [per barrel] was compensated for our market by the next ruble weakening," Alexander Shepelev from BCS Investment World said.

BCS Investment World expects the MOEX Russia Index may be within the range of 2,725-2,825 points. According to expectations of Freedom Finance Global, the MOEX Russia Index will be in the range of 2,700-2,800 points tomorrow.