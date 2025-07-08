{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Russian stock market closed mixed on Tuesday — market data

The MOEX Russia Index lost 0.02%, while the RTS Index edged up by 0.68%

MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. The Russian stock market ended the trading session on Tuesday with mixed indices, according to Moscow Exchange data.

The MOEX Russia Index lost 0.02% to 2,755.58 points. The RTS Index edged up by 0.68% to 1,110.51 points. The yuan dropped by a kopecks to 10.85 rubles.

"The MOEX Russia Index was traded mixed today, with sales prevailing. The benchmark was mainly moving around 2,750 points. The external background worsened. The Foreign Ministry of France said the EU is preparing to approve tough anti-Russian sanctions and the US restored weapons supplies to Ukraine. Oil prices growth to almost $70 [per barrel] was compensated for our market by the next ruble weakening," Alexander Shepelev from BCS Investment World said.

BCS Investment World expects the MOEX Russia Index may be within the range of 2,725-2,825 points. According to expectations of Freedom Finance Global, the MOEX Russia Index will be in the range of 2,700-2,800 points tomorrow.

Stefano Ricci not going to leave Russia — CEO
Revenues in Russia plunged by about 40% but this is mainly due to restrictions imposed by the EU on exports of deluxe products, Niccolo Ricci noted
Read more
Moldova may put kibosh on several parties ahead of parliamentary elections
According to CEC secretary Dana Munteanu, courts are considering at least seven such cases
Read more
Iran can defend itself, Pezeshkian says when asked if it needs help from Russia or China
Masoud Pezeshkian also underlined that Iran does not seek to develop a nuclear weapon
Read more
EU protracting conflict in Ukraine to avoid painful truth behind misguided aid — opinion
Second, he went on, if peace is established in Ukraine, EU leaders will have to admit that everything they have been doing until this moment was wrong because peace is better than war
Read more
Israel eliminates Hamas commander in Lebanon — IDF
The Israeli Defense Forces added that Mehran Mustafa Ba‘jur "was one of Hamas’ key commanders in Lebanon, and as part of his role, he spent years establishing Hamas’ military capabilities in Lebanon"
Read more
Lavrov notes growing differences within NATO
The Russian foreign minister pointed out that NATO’s expansion has done any good to no one
Read more
Expenditures on National Projects in Russia total $35.4 bln as of July 1
The figure totaled 46.1% from the target planned for the year
Read more
Three people died after Ukraine’s attack on beach in Kursk
Damage reports are currently being verified
Read more
Trump vows to immediately send Zelensky 10 Patriot missile interceptors — Axios
The Pentagon confirmed the plans of the US administration to supply Ukraine with additional "defensive weapons"
Read more
Brazilian president says it is inadmissible that India, Brazil are not UNSC members
Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva also emphasized that the two countries stand for multilateralism in international relations
Read more
Putin notes record-high gold prices
The head of state pointed to the trend of the growing use of gold in murky transactions
Read more
Iranian president says Israel tried to assassinate him
According to Masoud Pezeshkian, the assassination attempt took place a week and a half ago
Read more
Vessel to replace Mikhail Somov to be built by 2029
"As for the deadlines that we set for ourselves, we must launch this vessel and put it into operation by 2029," Alexander Tsybulsky said
Read more
Magic Seas ship sinks in Red Sea after Houthi attack
The Magic Seas was en route from China to Turkey, loaded with ferrous metals and fertilizers
Read more
Ukraine conflict to end on battlefield, not at negotiating table — expert
Hasan Unal believes that "at some point, the Ukrainian army will become incapable of fighting"
Read more
Sandu, her party use EU integration to usurp power — ex-PM
Vasily Tarlev believes that Maia Sandu and her party "are aiming at a scenario of manipulation and falsification of the voting results
Read more
Netanyahu announces Trump’s nomination for Nobel Peace Prize
The Israeli prime minister said that he highly values Trump’s efforts aimed at achieving peace and security in the world, and especially in the Middle East
Read more
No progress in Russia-France diplomatic ties after Putin-Macron call — senior diplomat
"The ties have remained unchanged," Dmitry Peskov said
Read more
Russia not limited in number of countries it can cooperate with — first deputy PM
Denis Manturov noted that Russia feels confident in such industries as the nuclear and space industries, chemical industry, mineral fertilizers, defense industry and a number of others
Read more
Parliamentary meeting interrupted in Armenia following brawl
Kristine Vardanyan, a parliament member representing the Armenia opposition faction, said that the brawl had occurred after her colleague in the faction, Artur Sarkisyan, decided to leave the meeting after delivering a speech but was attacked by Vahe Galumyan, a lawmaker from the ruling Civil Contract party
Read more
Brent prices hit $70/bbl on ICE — market data
WTI futures with delivery in August added 1.24% to $68.47 per barrel
Read more
Attacks on Ukraine’s military enlistment offices strategically sound — expert
Andrey Marochko stressed that today morale in the Ukrainian army is low
Read more
Coalition of the willing sends signal that Europe will stand by Ukraine — Macron
Macron and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer will hold a meeting of the coalition of the willing at the Northwood military base not far from London on July 10
Read more
Russia’s ex-transport minister committed suicide, investigators say
According to official spokesperson of the Russian Investigative Committee Svetlana Petrenko, circumstances of the occurrence are being ascertained
Read more
Russian authorities saw Trump's threats to impose tariffs on BRICS countries — Kremlin
Earlier, the US president warned that additional 10% tariffs would be applied to countries backing the BRICS policy
Read more
US may deliver another Patriot missile system to Ukraine — WSJ
If the handover takes place, it will be the first major arms delivery to Ukraine by the current US administration
Read more
Putin signs law allowing non-Russians to enlist in military
Under the new law, stateless individuals and foreigners will be able to sign contracts and serve in the military until the end of the mobilization period, the termination of martial law or the expiration of wartime
Read more
Trump’s trade war on BRICS reminds senior Russian senator of quote from Orwell’s novel
"In the Make America Great Again slogan, the other part of the formula - 'at the expense of the rest of the world' - is becoming increasingly apparent," Konstantin Kosachev said
Read more
Delegations from 17 countries come to Innoprom expo this year — Russian PM
Mikhail Mishustin emphasized that more than a third of the exhibition booths showcased foreign innovations
Read more
Russia still awaiting Ukraine's proposal on dates for next round of direct talks — Kremlin
Russia and Ukraine held two rounds of talks in Istanbul on May 16 and June 2
Read more
$6.4 bln prevented from entering shadow turnover in 2024 — financial intelligence
The regulator also completed 4,500 preventive activities last year
Read more
Russia can withstand any of EU’s exuberant sanctions — senior Russian diplomat
Alexander Grushko still noted that it is hard to predict what else the European Union can invent
Read more
Press review: BRICS summit kicks off in Rio as Musk declares war on Trump and Democrats
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, July 7th
Read more
Stefano Ricci not going to leave Russia — CEO
Revenues in Russia plunged by about 40% but this is mainly due to restrictions imposed by the EU on exports of deluxe products, Niccolo Ricci noted
Read more
Russian troops liberate first community in Dnepropetrovsk Region over past day
Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted more than 440 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed five enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
Read more
Putin flags crypto’s growing role in corrupt politics
The head of state also highlighted that international shadow platforms were now being exploited by criminals, and that transactions were declining in currencies of unfriendly countries
Read more
US never meant to abandon Ukraine, will continue to provide support — State Department
On July 2, the New York Times reported that the US will halt the delivery of interceptor missiles for the Patriot air defense system
Read more
Russia’s East battlegroup eliminates Starlink station, 16 Ukrainian UAV command posts
The group’s forces inflicted losses on personnel and equipment belonging to Ukrainian mechanized brigades, a marine brigade, and a territorial defense brigade
Read more
Kenyan protests claim over 31 lives — agency
According to Kenya’s human rights commission, two people were abducted
Read more
Russian embassy slams UK sanctions on Radiation, Chemical, Biological Protection Troops
The embassy described London’s actions against Russian specialists as "embittered outbursts," which "only confirm the effectiveness of their work aimed at identifying and exposing the Kiev regime’s crimes"
Read more
Impossible to fight with Russia for eternity, Czech president admits
Petr Pavel added that after a ceasefire and a peace agreement, Europe may begin discussing security issues with Russia
Read more
US has used 75% of its missiles for Patriot systems, says newspaper
According to the report, military aid to Ukraine and the escalation of the Iranian-Israeli conflict when the US was actively repelling Iranian air attacks on Israel and its military base in Qatar, resulted in this "alarming depletion"
Read more
Putin has appointed Andrey Nikitin as Russian Transport Minister — decree
Nikitin has served as Deputy Transport Minister since February
Read more
Iran ready for nuclear talks, but doubts US sincerity — foreign minister
The path towards peace requires a recognition in the US that respectful dialogue, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said
Read more
No unity in NATO, alliance's decisions no longer necessary for execution — expert
Hasan Unal believes that NATO has turned from a "military alliance into a conversation club"
Read more
Amendments to law and new arrests: latest in situation around mogul Karapetyan in Armenia
The president of Armenia signed a law allowing the nationalization of CJSC Electric Networks of Armenia, owned by Samvel Karapetyan
Read more
Press review: BRICS tackles integration challenges as Russia counters NATO expansion
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, July 8th
Read more
Macron says recognition of Palestine is the only way to peace in Middle East
In his words, the global community should aspire for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip
Read more
Russian forces consistently enveloping Krasnoarmeysk in Donetsk region — DPR head
Denis Pushilin stated that the envelopment of the city will eventually lead to its liberation
Read more
Russian forces move to flank Ukrainian troops in northeast of Donetsk area — analyst
According to Andrey Marochko, there are strategic heights near Dachnoye, where the enemy is "fiercely" resisting
Read more
Trump’s threats to hit BRICS partners with tariffs irresponsible — Lula da Silva
"I do not think it is responsible and serious that the president of the country of such size as the United States threatened the world on the Internet," the Brazilian leader stated
Read more
Territorial integrity principle not applicable to Kiev — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister also stressed that the use of the term "annexation" regarding Crimea, Sevastopol, the people’s republics of Donetsk and Lugansk, as well as the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions, is incorrect and unacceptable
Read more
IN BRIEF: What Lavrov said after BRICS summit in Rio de Janeiro
The top Russian diplomat believes the UN Security Council’s current seat distribution is unfair and skewed in the West’s favor
Read more
Professor Jeffrey Sachs is right: Ukraine risks losing Odessa, says Duma member
According to Alexey Chepa, First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, Ukraine is losing ground every day
Read more
Russian injured in Houthi attack on cargo ship — TV
The incident occurred 51 nautical miles (95 km) west of the Yemeni port city of Hodeidah
Read more
Pentagon confirms US plans to send additional 'defensive weapons' to Kiev
Earlier, Donald Trump stated that the US would send Kiev "some more weapons"
Read more
Russian lawmaker says West will start rebuilding ties when it tires of Ukraine conflict
Natalia Nikonorova said that the telephone conversation that took place between the presidents of Russia and France appears to be a first cautious attempt
Read more
Trump says he considers agreeing to more sanctions on Russia
According to the US leader, the Senate is passing very tough sanctions
Read more
Putin stays in daily contact with Sergey Shoigu, Kremlin spokesman says
Timur Ivanov was arrested by Moscow’s Basmanny Court
Read more
ICC issues arrest warrants for Taliban supreme leader, chief justice
Earlier this year, the Taliban, which is currently in power in Afghanistan, came out with severe criticism of the ICC’s actions and announced its withdrawal from the Rome Statute
Read more
Kiev loses over 1,305 troops in all frontline areas in past day — Russia’s top brass
Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted more than 205 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed a US-made armored combat vehicle in its area of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
Read more
Trump says US will supply weapons to Ukraine
"We are going to have to send more weapons, defensive weapons primarily," the American stated
Read more
Four Russian projects honored at BRICS Solutions Awards — ASI
The awarding of the finalists took place within the framework of the BRICS Business Forum in Rio de Janeiro
Read more
Serbian authorities have personal stake in EU integration, ignore will of people — MP
Dragan Stanojevic emphasized that the Serbian people have grown disenchanted with the European path and that real support for this course no longer exists
Read more
Ukrainian forces hit LPR town with cluster munitions, military expert says
Andrey Marochko noted that, breaching all norms of international humanitarian law, Ukrainian troops are deliberately using the banned munitions to target civilian facilities near the frontline in the LPR
Read more
Recently dismissed transport minister Roman Starovoit found dead in his car: what is known
The death is preliminarily being called a suicide, while the Russian Investigative Committee is working at the scene to establish the circumstances of the incident
Read more
Suicide of former transport minister deeply shocking — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov said the investigation was currently ongoing
Read more
Lavrov lists terms of peace treaty with Ukraine, including denazification
According to the Russian foreign minister, Moscow has remained open to a diplomatic settlement of the Ukrainian conflict, but the talks should focus on a lasting peace, not a ceasefire
Read more
Putin’s BRICS Summit speech dominates front pages of Brazilian press
The Russian leader delivered his remarks via video link at the summit
Read more
Shipments of some US weapons to Ukraine may resume after meetings in Rome, Kiev — Politico
According to the report, the US president’s Ukraine Envoy Keith Kellogg will hold a meeting with Ukraine’s defense chief, Rustem Umerov, at an international aid conference
Read more
Trump tells Zelensky US to provide as much aid to Ukraine as it can spare — newspaper
According to the sources, the US president informed Vladimir Zelensky that he directed to review Pentagon munitions stockpiles
Read more
US needs years to replenish weapons sent to Kiev, says former adviser to Pentagon chief
Dan Caldwell noted that Washington recently launched the largest salvo of Patriot air defense interceptor missiles in US military history to defend American servicemen in Qatar during Iranian retaliatory strikes
Read more
Actions of Ramallah authorities aiding Gaza blocked by Israel, Palestinian PM says
According to Mohammad Mustafa, "the likelihood of a near ceasefire in the Gaza Strip is growing"
Read more
Le Pen appeals to ECHR to overturn decision barring her from running for office — TV
On March 31, a Paris court sentenced Le Pen to four years in prison and ruled to bar her from holding elected office and participating in elections for five years
Read more
Russian diplomat calls Norway's sanctions against two Russia's fishing companies absurd
Nikolay Korchunov said that blind adherence to EU restrictions imposed contrary to international law threatens to undermine years of Russia-Norway cooperation in the sphere of fisheries
Read more
West opts for continued hostilities as it keeps sending weapons to Kiev — Kremlin
Regarding exactly what kind of weapons continue to come from the United States into Ukraine and in what amount, clarifying this will take time, Dmitry Peskov concluded
Read more
Kiev rotating troops near Novogrigorovka in Lugansk region at nighttime — expert
Kiev is using light maneuverable vehicles for the transportation of fighters: the vehicles do not approach the engagement line closer than 3 km, Andrey Marochko said
Read more
Israel’s attacks on Lebanon, Yemen undermine peace efforts — top Cuban diplomat
According to the top Cuban diplomat, these attacks "are part of Israel’s aggressive policy aiming to reshape the Middle East" and "jeopardize peace efforts in the region"
Read more
Medvedev urges focus on special op goals over reacting to Trump’s rhetoric
The Russian senior official referred to Donald Trump’s statements on Ukraine and his conversations with Russian President Vladimir Putin
Read more
Brussels warns Trump working towards 'regime change' in EU — EUobserver
According to the portal, the new US administration does not consider Europe to be a partner, but as a "political battleground"
Read more
Russian stock market closed mixed on Tuesday — market data
The MOEX Russia Index lost 0.02%, while the RTS Index edged up by 0.68%
Read more
Fire area at warehouse in Rostov-on-Don increased to 15,000 sq m
Two Mi-8 helicopters are reportedly engaged in fire extinguishing
Read more
Attack on bulk carrier off Yemen coast leaves two dead
According to the UK Maritime Trade Operations, the vessel was struck by five grenades on July 7, with attacks from small speed boats continuing on July 8 until the ship was badly damaged and immobilized
Read more
China aligns foreign policy goals with BRICS agenda — expert
Alexey Maslov emphasized that BRICS offers a platform where China can play an influential role and have its voice heard
Read more
RTS Index surging after official rates released by Bank of Russia
The RTS Index accelerated to 1,110.75 points, the MOEX Russia Index was traded at 2,747.83 points
Read more
NATO seeks to encircle Russia as part of its core strategy — Greek politician
Costas Isychos also commented on NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte’s theory that Russia could attack NATO at China’s behest to divert US attention in the event that Chinese President Xi Jinping decided to attack Taiwan
Read more
Lavrov does great work since Rutte even recalls Christ — MFA
Earlier, Mark Rutte awkwardly referred to the times of Jesus Christ in an attempt to discredit Sergey Lavrov’s lasting diplomatic career
Read more
Ukranian Parliament member calls losses in conflict with Russia ‘crazy’
According to Anna Skorokhod, official casualty figures in Ukraine cannot be trusted
Read more
United States to introduce 10% tariffs against BRICS members — Trump
"BRICS was set up to hurt us," the US leader said
Read more
Consular department of Russian embassy in Iran works in normal regime
The consular department suspended its work on June 15 amid Israeli strikes on Iran
Read more
Czech president admits Ukraine unlikely to regain lost territories quickly
"There is a price for restoring Ukraine as an independent and autonomous state," Petr Pavel said, adding that the price could be a "temporary" loss of territories that "will not be recognized"
Read more
Russian Emergencies Ministry to train rescuers for Burkina Faso
According to the statement, five representatives from Burkina Faso will begin their education in Russia under an innovative project, starting next year
Read more
Israel determined to achieve all of its objectives in Gaza — Netanyahu
According to the Israeli prime minister, he maintains contacts with US President Donald Trump and the US leadership
Read more
EU sanctions against Russia boomerang back on Europe's economies — Greek politician
Kostas Isikhos noted that sanctions against Russia are not only economic
Read more
Turkey awaits Ukrainian response on timeframes of next Istanbul meeting — top diplomat
According to Hakan Fidan, Turkey is also ready to host a leaders’ meeting on Ukraine
Read more
Turkmenistan protests to Ukraine over spread of false information about country in media
The Foreign Ministry noted that the channel’s reporters have feel for modern Turkmenistan, have never visited the country, and had no contacts with representatives of state and public structures of the republic, with Turkmen journalists
Read more
EU chief von der Leyen makes tough demands on China, but no quid pro quo
Apart from the demand to reduce cooperation with Russia, Ursula von der Leyen called on China to open its market for European-made goods and services and to address state-subsidized overproduction
Read more
Moscow, Riyadh united by pursuit of technological independence — Russian PM
Mikhail Mishustin noted that Saudi Arabia became a partner country of Innoprom this year
Read more
Ukrainian commander-in-chief acknowledges difficult situation at four frontline sections
According to Alexander Syrsky, Ukraine’s forces are inferior in terms of manpower and weapons in the Severoslobozhansk, Pokrovsk, and Novopavlovsk areas
Read more
Ukrainian battlegroup trapped near Zelyonaya Dolina in Donetsk region — military expert
Even though the Ukrainian battlegroup’s positions are located on heights, Russian fighters deprived it of safe evacuation and retreat routes, squeezing the enemy forces from two sides, Andrey Marochko said
Read more
Russian Prosecutor General’s Office designates Yale University undesirable organization
According to the agency, the university trains foreign opposition leaders at its School of Global Affairs
Read more