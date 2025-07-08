Expenditures on National Projects in Russia total $35.4 bln as of July 1

MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. Expenditures from the federal budget for the implementation of National Projects in Russia amounted provisionally to 2.78 trillion rubles ($35.4 bln) as of July 1 of this year, the Finance Ministry reports.

The figure totaled 46.1% from the target planned for the year, the ministry noted.

The following National Projects take the lead in terms of utilizing expenditures: Industrial Support of Transport Mobility (67.2%), Human Resources (53.9%), Youth and Children (56.6%), and Family (52.6%).

According to the ministry’s data, performance is over 40% for Long And Active Life (49.1%), Environmental Welfare (44%), Efficient and Competitive Economy (41.9%), and Tourism and Hospitality (41.3%). They are followed by Unmanned Aerial Systems (38.2%), New Materials and Chemistry (37.9%), Technological Support of Food Security (36.4%), International Cooperation and Export (35.8%), Data Economy and Digital Transformation of the State (32.4%), and Infrastructure for Life (30.6%).

Minimal indicators are specified for New Technologies of Health Preservation (28.8%), New Nuclear and Power Technologies (28.6%), Efficient Transport System (25.1%), and Production and Automation Facilities (14%). Performance was equal to zero for Development of Space Activity of the Russian Federation by 2030 and for Perspective by 2036, the Ministry informed.