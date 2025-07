MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. Brent oil futures with delivery in September 2025 climbed above $70% at the London-based ICE for the first time since April 30, 2025, according to trading data.

Brent prices edged up by 0.65% to $70.05 a barrel.

WTI futures with delivery in August added 1.24% to $68.47 per barrel. Brent futures accelerated later to $70.23 a barrel, up 0.91%.