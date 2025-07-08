Russian National Project on drones efficient, PM says

YEKATERINBURG, July 8. /TASS/. The National Project on development of unmanned aerial vehicles shows high efficiency, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said at the strategic session of the Innoprom 2025 exhibition.

The National Project in the sphere of technology leadership "on unmanned aviation systems shows its high efficiency," the prime minister said. "Production of such machinery was three times above planned volumes," Mishustin noted.

This happens "in particular owing to the help provided by the state to plants that are mastering creation of models now, including civilian ones," the prime minister said. Among the interesting specimens are an amphibious drone and a fixed-wing drone that was the first of Russia to receive the official permit for operation. "One should endeavor not to lower the achieved level and set more ambitious tasks," Mishustin stressed.

The prime minister also tasked the Ministry of Industry and Trade to develop a list of high-tech products that will receive support from the government.

"A mechanism of supporting localization exactly of such high-technology products should be developed and rolled out. I ask the Ministry of Industry to prepare the list of priority categories of goods together with colleagues," Mishustin said.

The state should help Russian companies to become globally competitive in their sectors, he added.

The Innoprom 2025 exhibition is being held in Yekaterinburg from July 7 to 10. Saudi Arabia is the partner country of the exhibition. TASS is the general information partner of the event.