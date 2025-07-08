Russia welcomes mutual investments in high tech spheres — PM

YEKATERINBURG, July 8. /TASS/. Russia hails mutual investments in high-technology spheres with friendly countries, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said at the strategic session of the Innoprom 2025 exhibition.

"I would like to particularly note, we are ready to the joint work with our partners from friendly countries in each of the directions I have just mentioned. Russia welcomes mutual investments in high-technology spheres," he stressed.

The Innoprom 2025 exhibition is being held in Ekaterinburg from July 7 to 10. Saudi Arabia is the partner country of the exhibition. TASS is the general information partner of the event.