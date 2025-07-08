Rosatom plans to completely localize Li-ion batteries production by 2030

YEKATERINBURG, July 8. /TASS/. Rosatom is going to completely localize Li-ion batteries production by 2030, CEO of Renera, a company of the Rosatom’s fuel division, Anastasia Mikhailova told reporters on the sidelines of the Innoprom exhibition.

Two giga factories producing Li-ion batteries will start operation in the near time. The plant in the Kaliningrad Region will come on stream in December 2025 and the one located in Moscow will start operations in September 2026. "These factories allocate the demand for a large number of components," Mikhailova said. "We are launching giga factories and will provide for complete localization of such giga factores by 2020," she added.

