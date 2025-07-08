Delegations from 17 countries come to Innoprom expo this year — Russian PM

YEKATERINBURG, July 8. /TASS/. Official delegations from 17 countries visited this year’s Innoprom exhibition in Yekaterinburg, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said in opening the expo’s plenary session.

"Today, we welcome official delegations from 17 nations, including Belarus, China, Kazakhstan and the United Arab Emirates, as well as business representatives from Iran, Qatar, Turkey and dozens of other countries. We are glad to see all those committed to constructive dialogue and mutually beneficial cooperation," the head of the Russian government stated.

He emphasized that more than a third of the exhibition booths showcased foreign innovations. "My colleagues and I have just observed the technological advancements of our international partners, along with many new developments from our leading domestic manufacturers," the prime minister added.

Mishustin pointed out that this year marks a round anniversary for Innoprom, as the exhibition celebrates its 15th year in Yekaterinburg, bringing together industrial leaders from both Russia and friendly states. The prime minister added that this helps identify new growth opportunities, expand business networks and ensure direct communication in order to better assess local realities. Simultaneously, it is a chance to monitor ongoing changes and the challenges that enterprises are facing.

"The ties between entrepreneurs are established and strengthened through the extensive business program, as well as the events within the framework of the 9th Chinese-Russian Expo which is being held here alongside the main exhibition," Mishustin concluded.