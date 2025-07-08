Russia not limited in number of countries it can cooperate with — first deputy PM

YEKATERINBURG, July 8. /TASS/. Russia is not limited in the number of countries with which it could build cooperation, it is counting on joint projects on mutually beneficial terms, First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov said at the strategic session Technological Leadership: Industrial Breakthrough held as part of Innoprom-2025.

"We are not limited in the list of countries with which we are ready to build our cooperation. Therefore, as before, so in the future, I will not repeat myself, we are counting on joint projects on mutually beneficial terms, if this is of interest to our partners," he said.

Manturov noted that Russia feels confident in such industries as the nuclear and space industries, chemical industry, mineral fertilizers, defense industry and a number of others.

"Where we feel absolutely confident, with reliable competencies, and are ready to invite our partners to joint projects," he said.

As an example of interaction he mentioned cooperation with Belarus in the aviation industry.

"The colleagues had certain competencies in the aviation industry, but they specialized mainly in the repair and production of components. But we agreed to create a joint project in the field of civil aviation, the 19-seat Osvey. I hope that we will move forward in implementing this project," the First Deputy Prime Minister said.

"This is simply an example of how we should move forward in cooperation. First of all, with the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union, with the CIS countries, BRICS and with the countries of Latin America, Asia and the Middle East, including, so to speak, in Southeast Asia and Africa," he added.

