Russian Prime Minister calls national economy growth 'the best response' to sanctions

YEKATERINBURG, July 8. /TASS/. Almost all sectors of the Russian economy are growing, despite Western sanctions and this success is the best response to the initiators of anti-Russian restrictions, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said at the Innoprom exhibition.

"Despite the unprecedented sanctions, almost all sectors are showing steady progress. These figures are the best response to all who initiated and introduced anti-Russian bans and restrictions. On the contrary, these countries are facing significant reductions in industrial production," he said.

Mishustin pointed out the need for an industrial breakthrough in the Russian economy.

"This is a serious challenge, the solution to which will require the combined efforts of educational and scientific institutions, industry and other sectors, the expert community and investors, state corporations and development institutions, ministries and departments, regional authorities," the Prime Minister stressed. "I am convinced that together we will be able to achieve the goals set in this area. And the successes of domestic producers will be a good support," he added.

The Innoprom-2025 exhibition is underway in Yekaterinburg from July 7 to 10, its main theme is Technological Leadership: Industrial Breakthrough. Saudi Arabia is the partner country of the exhibition. Representatives of Russian business will be able to hold meetings with Russian trade representatives in 37 foreign countries at the contact exchange.