At least 11,000 tourists faced flight delays and cancellations — ATOR

MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. At least 11,000 Russian tourists faced serious flight delays and cancellations in recent days, the Association of Tour Operators of Russia (ATOR) told TASS.

"More than 11,000 organized tourists suffered due to the aviation chaos. Travelers faced long delays and cancellations of flights both when leaving for vacation and on the way back," the association said.

The association recalled that several thousand flights were cancelled or delayed over two days – from July 5 to 7.

"On Monday morning alone, about 2,500 flights [were delayed or canceled], but airlines are still struggling with the consequences of the chaos caused by the periodic closure of a dozen airports in central Russia," ATOR explained.

First of all, problems arose with flights to Turkey and Egypt, since their share in the most affected airports (Pulkovo and Sheremetyevo) is the largest. Tour operators are transferring their clients to other flights, providing accommodation in hotels.