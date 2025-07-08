Russian stock indices decline as trading on Moscow Exchange opens

MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. Russian stock indices declined at the beginning of the trading session. The dollar-denominated RTS index fell below 1,100 points for the first time since June 24, 2025, according to the Moscow Exchange data.

As of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time, RTS index fell by 0.28% to 1,099.87 points, the MOEX index also went down by 0.28% to 2,748.39 points.

At opening of Moscow Exchange trading, the yuan-to-ruble exchange rate rose by 0.4 kopecks compared to the closing level of previous trading and amounted to 10.841 rubles.

By 10:21 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX index had slowed its decline slightly and was at 2,749.04 points (-0.26%), the RTS index was 1,100.13 points (-0.26%).

At the same time, the yuan exchange rate accelerated its growth and was at 10,852 rubles (+1.55 kopecks).

The Moscow Exchange index with an additional code (IMOEX2) fell by 0.19% at the opening of the morning trading session and was at 2,750.97 points, according to trading platform data at 07:00 a.m. Moscow time.

The Moscow Exchange suspended trading in dollars and euros from June 13, 2024 due to US sanctions imposed on it and the National Clearing Center. To determine the dollar and euro to ruble exchange rates, the Bank of Russia uses bank reports and information from over-the-counter trading.