TikTok develops new version of its app for US market

NEW YORK, July 6. /TASS/. Social media platform TikTok is developing a new application specifically for the US market to replace its existing app amid the threat of a potential ban in the United States, The Information reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.

According to the report, the new app, currently codenamed M2, is scheduled to be launched in US app stores on September 5, pending final approval by TikTok’s management.

On June 29, US President Donald Trump stated in an interview with Fox News that "a group of very wealthy people" is prepared to purchase TikTok from its parent company, ByteDance. At the time, Trump said he would be ready to disclose the identity of the potential buyers "in about two weeks." Commenting on the matter, Chinese Embassy spokesperson Liu Pengyu told TASS that Beijing would act in accordance with the laws and regulations of China regarding TikTok.

Former US President Joe Biden signed legislation in 2024 obliging ByteDance to either divest TikTok or cease its operations in the United States by January 19 of this year. According to media reports, the Washington administration sought potential buyers for a 50% stake in TikTok.