TON launches ‘Golden Visa’ program in UAE for Toncoin holders

MOSCOW, July 6. /TASS/. The blockchain platform TON (The Open Network) has announced the launch of a program that allows Toncoin cryptocurrency holders to obtain a 10-year "Golden Visa" in the United Arab Emirates. According to a statement on the company’s website, participation in the program requires an investment of $100,000 for a three-year term, along with a $35,000 fee.

The visa issuance process is expected to take approximately seven weeks. The document will cover the applicant’s spouse, children, and parents, the company specified.

TON noted that the program offers an alternative to the UAE’s traditional Golden Visa, which requires investments of at least $540,000 in real estate or business.

The Open Network (TON) is a third-generation Proof-of-Stake blockchain originally developed in 2018 by the Durov brothers, founders of the Telegram messenger. It was later transferred to the open TON community, which has since maintained and developed the project.