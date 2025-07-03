Chukotka to receive more than 150,000 tons of petroleum products within navigation

MOSCOW, July 3. /TASS/. More than 150,000 tons of fuel and lubricants will be delivered to Chukotka under the Norther Supplies program in 2025. Chukotka is a pilot region to test a single marine operator, the region's Governor Vladislav Kuznetsov said.

"This year, Chukotka has become a pilot region for a single marine operator: Rosatom undertakes to deliver petroleum products and foodstuffs. In compliance with the current agreement, shipping prices are determined three years in advance - this is a key factor that forms prices in our shops. During this navigation, the region will receive: 154,000 tons of petroleum products; 182,000 tons of coal; 24,000 tons of food and non-food products," the region's governor posted on Telegram.

According to him, the delivery continues as planned.

Chukotka does not have railways, and all products and cargoes are delivered by sea or by air during summer navigation that starts in June and continues to early November.

Every year, more than 60 ships bring to ports food, building materials, machinery, and general cargo. Further on, the cargo is taken to remote villages by land along seasonal roads or by air.