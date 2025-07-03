Russia’s services PMI index down to 49.2 points in June

MOSCOW, July 3. /TASS/. Russia’s Services PMI Business Activity Index fell to 49.2 points in June 2025 from 52.2 points in the previous month, S&P Global analytical agency reported.

"The fall brought to an end an 11-month sequence of expansion, with surveyed firms suggesting that historically muted client demand and a slower rise in new sales weighed on business activity," the report said.

The fall in business activity was the first for a year, as slower new order growth pushed companies to adjust their output levels down.

In cases where new sales did increase, this was linked by companies to customer referrals and competitive pricing, the agency said. In line with a slower uptick in input costs, firms moderated their own price increases in June.

The PMI value above 50 points is indicative of the business activity growth and the value below that level flags its slowdown.