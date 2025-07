MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. The US has removed Rosoboronexport (part of Rostec state corporation) from the Syria-related sanctions list, according to a respective order.

The company was removed from the list due to US President Donald Trump's order to lift sanctions on Syria.

Previously Rosoboronexport was repeatedly subject to US sanctions. In 2006, the state-owned company was put on the sanctions list for a contract to modernize Su-24 frontline bombers for the Iranian Air Force.