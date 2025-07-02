Passenger traffic of Russian airlines totals almost 50 mln people in 1H 2025

MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. Russian airlines carried almost 50 mln people in the first half of 2025, Transport Minister Roman Starovoit said at a cabinet meeting headed by President Vladimir Putin.

"High passenger traffic figures have remained in 2025. Almost 50 mln passengers were already transported in the first half of the year," he said.

The Federal Agency for Air Transport (Rosaviatsiya) said earlier that Russian airlines’ passenger traffic in January-May 2025 was in line with that in the same period last year of 40.4 mln people.

Passenger traffic of Russian airlines grew by 6% in 2024 compared with 2023 to 111.7 mln passengers. This year the ministry and the air transport agency expect the number of passengers carried to fall by 1.8% to 109.7 mln people.